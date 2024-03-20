Elderly woman mowed down by neighbour's car in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car being driven by her neighbour in east Delhi's Geeta Colony on Wednesday, police said.

At around 9 am, Janaki Kumari, was sweeping outside her house when the car driven by Mukul Rathore (25) mowed her down, they said.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which Janaki could be seen being tossed in the air after she was hit by the car, an officer said.

Rathore was accompanied by his two sisters in the vehicle, police said.

In the 47-second CCTV video clip, Rathore and his sisters can be seen stepping out of the car to see Janaki soon after the accident.

Police said Janaki's family members and other neighbours gathered at the spot and the woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Rathore, who fled from the scene after the accident, was caught in the evening, a police officer said.

During investigations, it was found Rathore recently learned to drive. In the morning, he went to a market along with his sisters. While returning, he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident, a police officer said.

The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) on the complaint of the victim’s son Tarun Bakshi, the officer said.

Rathore has also been fined under Motor Vehicles Act section 3/181 (driving without a valid licence) and the car owner under section 5/180 (allowing an unauthorised person to drive vehicle), police said.

Janaki is survived by her husband, son and two daughters. Her family members have demanded stricter punishment against Rathore. PTI ALK ALK NB NB NB