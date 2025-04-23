Elderly woman raped in UP's Hathras, man held

Hathras (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman was on Wednesday raped by a man in a village under Mursan police station area here, police said.

The woman had gone to attend nature's call when Amit Kumar (30) raped her, they said.

Hearing her screams, villagers gathered there and caught the man. Later, police reached the spot and sent the woman for medical examination and arrested the man after lodging a case against him.

Circle officer Himanshu said the arrested man is an alcoholic. PTI CORR ABN NB