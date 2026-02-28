Elderly woman regains her eyesight after pupilloplasty surgery in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Feb 28 (PTI) A 67-year-old woman, who had lost her eyesight after a cataract surgery, regained her vision after a pupilloplasty procedure in Kota, officials said on Saturday.

The 20-minute surgery was conducted at a private hospital in Kota on Wednesday by Dr Arnav Singh Saroya and Dr JS Saroya with their team, they said.

Claiming it to be central India's first-ever pupilloplasty surgery, the doctors said that the woman's vision improved from "mere perception of light" to "6/24" and she was able to "identify colours".

Pupilloplasty is a micro-surgical eye procedure that reshapes or reduces the size of the pupil to correct defects, reduce glare and improve visual acuity.

The patient, Motiya Bai, a resident of the Bundi district, had lost her sight after undergoing a cataract surgery on her right eye over two years ago, Dr Arnav told PTI.

The results of two tests of the visual potential of her eye indicated that there was still a possibility of vision restoration, which prompted the team to plan for Pupillopasty surgery, Dr Arnav said.

