Elderly woman run over by speeding school bus; driver booked for causing death by negligence

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman was run over by a speeding school bus in Dombivali East in Thane district on Friday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place when deceased Supriya Marathe was crossing the road, the Ramnagar police station official said.

"She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries. The bus was speeding in the congested locality. Driver Dingbar Madhukar Mishri has been taken into custody. He has been charged with causing death due to negligence and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," the official said. PTI COR BNM