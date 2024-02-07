Elderly woman shot dead in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 7 (PTI) Unidentified assailants gunned down a 55-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened near Sadique Manzil Chowk in the district's Medininagar town, a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Namita Devi, was a resident of Lal Bahadur Shastri Mohalla here. Her husband Bihari Ram was killed in a similar way about 32 years ago, the officer said.

SP Reeshma Rameshan told PTI that motorcycle-borne assailants shot the woman in her head in the afternoon and fled.

Advertisment

Prima facie, the incident seems to be a fallout over a land dispute, the SP said.

Namita Devi, who was profusely bleeding, was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants came from behind, shot her in the head from point-blank range and escaped.

The SP said the names of three wanted criminals came to the fore in the course of the investigation.

The SP said raids were being conducted in all possible hideouts of the town and its vicinity. PTI CORR BS SBN MNB