Elderly woman, son found dead at home in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A 72-year-old woman and her son were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said.

A domestic help, who came to their house Wednesday evening, discovered the two in an unconscious condition, they said.

Santosh was in the bed, while her son 42-year-old son Kishan Kumar was lying on the floor, a police officer said.

The help called the neighbours, who informed the police.

Another officer said, a police team took the two to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

It is suspected they both were dead long before the maid spotted them, he said.

The cause of the death will only be ascertained in the post mortem examination report, he said, adding. no foul play was suspected so far.

Kishan Kumar was a habitual drinker and a bottle of liquor was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

The bodies were handed over to the woman's daughter, who lives in Delhi's Nihal Vihar. Her another son, who live in Japan, has also been informed about the incident.

The woman owned two shops on the ground floor, which had been rented out.

Kishan Kumar was unemployed, police said. PTI ALK ALK VN VN