Elderly woman, son found dead; house filled with LPG when bodies recovered

Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman and her son were found dead inside their flat at Kamothe in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday and their residence was filled with LPG when their bodies were recovered, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra (45), he said.

Around 4 pm, the relatives of the victims came to meet them. The main door of the house was shut from inside and despite knocking it repeatedly, there was no response, the official of Navi Mumbai police said.

"Thereafter, the police were alerted, who along with the fire brigade personnel, reached the spot and broke open the door. They found that the knob of the pipe that supplied LPG at their home was kept on, due to which the gas filled the entire flat. The firemen closed the knob and later found the victims lying motionless," he said.

Advertisment

There were injury marks on the man's body, police sources said.

According to them, the deceased man had got separated from his wife 15 years ago and she resided nearby.

The bodies were then sent for postmortem at a local government-run hospital, but a case is yet to be registered in this connection. PTI COR NP