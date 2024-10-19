Elderly woman, son found dead in house in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 19 (PTI) An elderly woman and her son were found dead in their house near Irinjalakuda in this district, police said on Saturday.

The decayed bodies of Marathi (71) and her son Sujeesh (45) were found in the locked house by Irinjalakuda police on Friday midnight.

Police carried out a search in the house after neighbours complained about a foul smell coming from the home.

Both mother and the son were not reportedly seen outside the house for the past three days, police said.

A police officer said inquest procedures were progressing, and other details could be ascertained only after that. PTI LGK KH