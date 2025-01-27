Elderly woman, son hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala, accused on the run

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 27 (PTI) An elderly woman and her 53-year-old son were hacked to death in broad daylight in this north Kerala district on Monday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Meenakshi, also known as Lakshmi, aged 72, and her son Sudhakaran. The incident was reported from Pothundi under the Nenmara police station limits at 10 am.

Both of them were allegedly hacked to death outside their residence.

Police said the crime is suspected to have been committed by Chenthamara, aged 57, their neighbour, who was released on bail after being jailed for allegedly killing Sudhakaran's wife a few years ago.

Lakshmi was allegedly attacked when she tried to prevent Chenthamara from attacking Sudhakaran. While Sudhakaran died on the spot, his mother passed away while being taken to hospital, police said.

According to police, Chenthamara had been harbouring animosity towards Sudhakaran's family, as he believed that his wife and children left him due to the family's interference.

They said an investigation has been launched to trace Chenthamara, who fled the scene after the incident. PTI TGB ADB