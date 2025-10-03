Elderly woman, son-in-law strangled to death in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman and her son-in-law were strangled to death by unidentified persons in their house in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Friday.

The deaths came to light on Friday morning when family members of the victims found the bodies in the house in Raikera village under Gharghoda police station limits, Dharamjaigarh Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Siddhant Tiwari said.

He said prima facie, Sukmet Sidar and her son-in-law, Laxman Sidar (60), appear to have been strangled in their sleep.

According to the police, Laxman had been living with his in-laws since his marriage, and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

At the time of the incident, the deceased's wife and daughter were asleep in another room and remained unharmed.

The official said police are probing whether the murders were linked to a dispute over property or compensation received from a public sector undertaking for land acquisition.

Laxman's son and a neighbour were questioned in this connection, he said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR TKP ARU