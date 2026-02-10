Elderly woman strangled to death while sleeping outside house in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death while she was sleeping in the veranda outside her house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kazipur village under the Sandipan Ghat police station area.

The deceased, Lakhpatiya Devi, slept outside her house as usual on Monday night. Her family members found her dead in the morning and informed police, officials said.

On receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and began an investigation, they said.

The SP said fingerprints were found on the woman's neck, suggesting that she was strangled to death.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.