Elderly woman, teen killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) An elderly woman and her granddaughter were killed after a speeding car hit them in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Parvati Kanwar (70) and her 13-year-old granddaughter Ambika Kanwar, residents of Singod Kala village in the Govindgarh area, police said.

According to police, the victims had gone to the market to buy vegetables and were walking along a highway when a speeding car rammed into them from behind.

Both suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, they said.

After the accident, the driver fled, leaving the vehicle unidentified, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family members.