Elderly woman who donated her body gets MP govt’s 'guard of honour' farewell

Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) A 72-year-old woman who donated her body was given a posthumous guard of honour by the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday, officials said.

Police personnel presented a 'Guard of Honour' to Vinita Khandekar at the city's Index Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in the presence of senior officials, and her body was handed over to the medical institution for education and research.

Jitu Bagani, an activist with the 'Muskaan Group,' an NGO involved in the body donation campaign, told PTI that Khandekar died on Tuesday due to a brain-related problem.

"As per Khandekar's last wish, her family decided to donate her body for the welfare of humanity after completing the legal formalities," he said.

Officials said the state government has decided to provide the state honour in the form of a "Guard of Honour" to individuals who donate their bodies and organs posthumously.

During the "Guard of Honour," uniformed police personnel or soldiers stand in a line with their weapons in place. Upon the command of the officer leading the guard, members of the squad raise their weapons to the salute position to express respect for the person in question.

As per government protocol, the "Guard of Honour" is usually reserved for individuals belonging to the special and very special categories.