Elderly woman who heroically fought off wolf earns MP CM's praise and Rs 1 lakh aid

Bhopal, Nov 13 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh bravely fought off a wolf and eventually killed it, earning praise from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also promised Rs 1 lakh aid to her on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident of wolf attack happened last week.

The CM made a video call to the woman, Bhujlo Bai, a resident of Khakra Chourai village in Chhindwara who is currently hospitalised, and enquired about her health, an official release said.

Bhujlo Bai and Durga Bai (55) were attacked by the wolf last Friday when they were sleeping in their agriculture land in order to protect the crops. During the attack, the wolf devoured the thumb of Bhujlo Bai's hand. When Durga Bai came there, the wolf attacked her as well, the release said.

Advertisment

Both the women fought off the wolf for half-an-hour and killed the animal using a shovel kept there, it said.

The two victims were later admitted to the district hospital and Durga Bai was discharged after recovery, it added.

During the call, the MP chief minister enquired about Bhujlo Bai's health and assured to provide the best possible medical treatment to her.

Advertisment

He said the state government will bear the medical expenses.

The chief minister then announced a financial aid of Rs one lakh from the CM discretionary fund for the bravery shown by her during the wolf attack, and said she will be brought to Bhopal through air-ambulance for treatment if required. PTI ADU NP