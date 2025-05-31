Elderly woman with acute intestinal obstruction tests Covid positive in Delhi; dies

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman who was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died in Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

According to official data, Delhi has 294 active COVID-19 cases.

"The woman was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy. The COVID-19 finding was incidental," an official said.

Another official said a detailed report is awaited but stressed the preliminary findings suggest the woman was immunocompromised. He stressed that there was no need to panic.

This is the first fatality in the capital amid the current surge in coronavirus cases.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that 19 Covid patients are hospitalised in Delhi, but there is no need to worry. The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality, she had said.

On May 23, the Delhi government issued an advisory, asking hospitals to ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccines.

"All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) must be in functional condition," it stated. PTI NSM SLB NSD NSD