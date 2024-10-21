Elderly woman's skeletal remains found inside her Guwahati house

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) The skeletal remains of a 67-year-old woman, who died around four months ago, were discovered inside her house, where her son still lives, in Guwahati, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (West) Padmanabh Baruah said the woman's elder brother came to visit her on Sunday after not getting any news of her for several months and then found the shocking state of his sister at her house in Jyotikuchi area.

"He called the police, who reached the spot and found the skeleton. There was hardly any issue left. It was in a sleeping position on the bed.

"Police carried out the investigation with a forensic team. It is assumed that she died around four months back, but the exact time-frame will be known in the post-mortem report," he added.

Advertisment

Baruah said the woman, identified as Purnima Dey, used to live with her son, who is having some mental health issues, at their own house.

"During questioning, he said that he did not inform anyone about his mother's demise because there was no one in Guwahati to cremate the body. Our initial investigation refutes any foul play and indicates a natural death of her," he added.

The police are carrying out further probe into the case to find out more details, the DCP said. PTI TR TR ACD