Elderly woman's skull found in unfinished building in Kerala's Kannur, husband held

Kannur(Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) A woman's skull was found at an under construction building at Thalassery here, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the skull as that of 73-year-old Dhanakody who lived near Payangadi Talkies here.

The skull was found during the search for the woman on her daughter's complaint, police said.

The daughter, a native of Tamil Nadu, had alleged that she suspected her father in connection with the disappearance of her mother.

The police said that it also found a saree suspected to be that of the victim along with the skull from a pit inside the under construction building.

The skull is about five or six months old, it said.

The police also said that it has taken the husband into custody and was currently questioning him.