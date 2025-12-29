Elect a govt that will drive out infiltrators: Shah to people of Assam

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday exhorted the people of Assam to elect a government in next year’s assembly polls which will work against infiltration and in favour of development of the state.

He claimed that Assam has made progress over the last 10 years of BJP regime in the state and 11 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Speaking after inaugurating a 5,000-seat auditorium here, Shah said, “In elections in March-April next year, elect a government that doesn’t allow infiltration and works for the progress of Assam.” “Much progress has been achieved in the last 10 years in Assam under the BJP governments. Bless the BJP with another 5 years and every infiltrator will be identified and sent back,” he said.

The Union minister took a swipe at the Congress, blaming it for the state’s infiltration problem.

“For the sake of vote bank, the Congress encouraged infiltration which has threatened the identity of Assam today,” he alleged.

Shah asserted that the BJP-led government is now working for 'cultural and economic renaissance' of the state, and the 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir' inaugurated by him at the event is a symbol of the state's growth.