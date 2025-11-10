Elect NC candidates in bypolls, send a message: Abdullah's appeal to voters

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Ruling National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday appealed to voters in Budgam and Nagrota to elect his party candidates, saying the by-elections are more than just a contest for constituency seats.
Abdullah urged voters to elect Aga Syed Mahmood and Shameema Begum from Budgam and Nagrota, respectively, in the by-elections.
"This is a defining moment. It is a chance for the people to send a clear message that they will not fall prey to the misleading narratives of those who brought the BJP to Jammu and Kashmir to erode our unique constitutional identity," he said in a statement.
The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K urged the people to give a decisive mandate in favour of the NC, ensuring that Budgam and Nagrota stay firmly on the path of development, growth and progress.
"Those opposing the NC have nothing meaningful to offer in terms of development or public welfare," he said.
Abdullah highlighted Mehmood's unwavering commitment to public service, social welfare and people-centric leadership.
"His experience, dedication, and compassionate approach make him the right choice to serve the people of Budgam," he said.
"Let us come together and elect Aga Syed Mehmood and Shameem Begum so that the dreams of progress, harmony, and development continue to flourish," he added. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ