Elected panchayat representatives to witness R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Several elected representatives from the Panchayati Raj Institutions have been invited to attend the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Thursday.

Advertisment

About 500 guests, including elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country and their spouses, have been invited to witness the parade at the Kartavya Path here, the ministry said in a statement.

The selected participants are from those panchayats which have received the National Panchayat Awards in the previous years, or their panchayats have done remarkable work.

"The objective is to provide an opportunity to the panchayat representatives to take part in the national festival, in line with the government’s vision of 'Jan Bhagidari'. This initiative holds immense significance as it reinforces the democratic ethos by recognising and involving panchayat representatives in the national celebration," the ministry said.

The special invitees will witness the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi, and after that, they will meet Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh at his residence.

Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil will also be present at the interaction. PTI AO AO KVK KVK