Elected to Lok Sabha, Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad resigns from Maharashtra assembly

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday tendered her resignation from the membership of the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Gaikwad, an incumbent MLA, submitted her resignation letter to assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar here.

In the letter, the Lok Sabha MP-elect requested that her resignation from the assembly be considered effective immediately.

The former state minister, a multiple-term MLA, was elected to the Maharashtra assembly from Dharavi in Mumbai in 2019.

In the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded Gaikwad from the Mumbai North Central constituency, where she defeated BJP candidate and prominent lawyer Ujwal Nikam by a margin of over 16,000 votes. PTI ND RSY