Election Commission acting like an adjunct of BJP, alleges CPI(M) general secretary

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) is acting like an adjunct of the BJP government at the Centre without recognising its position as a constitutional body, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby alleged on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, he said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has made certain "explosive revelations" on the alleged malpractices in the voters’ list published by the Election Commission for the last general elections.

He alleged that without considering the Supreme Court’s suggestions, the BJP government had appointed those who are loyal to them in the Election Commission, who are now “engaged in mischief.” “On the one hand, they are deleting names of genuine voters in the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while on the other, they are adding voters who are not seen at a place for more than two days,” Baby charged.

He said the rule that a person should be a resident of a place for at least six months to get voting rights in the constituency is not being adhered to.

Baby said he has received information that around 30,000 ‘fake votes’ had been added to the voters' list by the BJP in Thrissur constituency in Kerala before the last Lok Sabha elections.

Several persons from nearby places were allegedly included in the voters’ list in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, he alleged, and the issue should be seriously looked into.

The Union Minister Suresh Gopi won the seat in 2024, marking BJP's first victory from the state to the Lok Sabha.