Election Commission censures Andhra CM Jagan, TDP chief Naidu for flouting poll code

Amaravati, May 6 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday censured YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), directing them to “remain careful during public utterances”.

The poll body recognised that both the leaders have violated the provisions of the MCC by attacking each other with derogatory personal attacks during public addresses while electioneering in the southern state over the past several days.

“Therefore, the Commission…strongly censures Jagan Mohan Reddy, president, YSRCP with the direction to remain careful in his public utterances in the future,” said Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, Election Commission, in an order addressed to the chief minister.

Kumar issued a similar order to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu. “The Election Commission took note of Reddy hurling taunts such as ‘habitual offender’, ‘rogue’, ‘sadist’, and others at Naidu, including portraying him as a villainous character in some Tollywood movies.” It also recognised the fact that Naidu took jibes at Reddy such as ‘venom spewing’, ‘mayala fakir’ (evil movie character), ‘fake fellow’ and others.

Further, the Election Commission observed that both the leaders have not denied in their replies to the show case notices of using such words and statements, and also continued doing so.

Hence, it directed Naidu and Reddy to remain careful in their public addresses in the future.

“The Commission expects that all political leaders follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit, setting up an example for the political discourse,” the poll body added.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes will be on June 4. PTI STH NB NB