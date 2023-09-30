Election Commission holds meeting in Jaipur to review poll preparedness

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday asked Rajasthan government officials to revise the state's voter list with seriousness and caution and maintain strict vigil on the transportation of liquor and cash ahead of the assembly elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal met with collectors, superintendents of police, divisional commissioners and range IGs here during the day to review district-wise preparations for the polls due later this year.

An official spokesperson said a high-level team of the Election Commission is on a three-day visit to the state to take stock of the preparations.

He said the team inquired about the progress of the second special brief revision of the voter's list and stressed on making the electoral roll error-free.

The commission also asked state officials to revise the voter list with utmost seriousness, precision and caution.

It directed them to strictly monitor the transportation of liquor and cash in the state and take immediate action without waiting for the Model Code of Conduct to be implemented, according to the spokesperson.

In the meeting, the Election Commission team also reviewed the arrangements such as polling stations, availability and storage of EVMs and VVPATs, human resources, vehicles and grievance redressal management and gave instructions to activate a control room. PTI SDA IJT