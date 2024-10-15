Election Commission is final authority: Sharad Pawar on poll symbol

Pune, Oct 15 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Election Commission is the final authority to decide the poll symbols and their allotment.

He was responding to a query on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) not accepting the NCP (SP)'s request to freeze the trumpet symbol available in the free list of symbols, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

"The Election Commission is the final authority. Nothing can be done now," said Pawar.

Notably, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP had requested the poll body to freeze the "trumpet" from the list of available symbols as it is similar to the "man blowing turha" symbol formally allocated to NCP (SP).

During the Lok Sabha elections, some Independent candidates were allotted the trumpet symbol by the EC. PTI SPK NSK