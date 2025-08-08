Election Commission lost credibility, BJP undermining democratic institutions: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of "vote fraud," senior party leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the poll body was once respected globally for its credibility but is now facing growing mistrust within the country.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Rajasthan chief minister accused the BJP of systematically damaging democratic institutions through undemocratic practices.

"When the Election Commission of India colludes with the ruling party, how can democracy survive?" Gehlot asked.

He alleged that the BJP's manipulation of election results through selective rigging and the use of money power posed a major threat to the nation's democracy.

The former chief minister said that after changes in the Election Commission's selection procedure, there had been a shift in the Commission's attitude, with a clear bias against opposition leaders.

"Instead of providing clarity on the allegations raised by Gandhi, the Election Commission is issuing contradictory responses from state-level bodies. Its refusal to provide voter data in machine-readable formats has only added to the suspicion surrounding its actions," he said.

Gehlot also expressed concerns about the future of constitutional institutions in the country. He said the Election Commission of India, along with other agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, plays a crucial role in shaping India’s democratic future, and their impartiality is vital.

He accused the BJP of undermining these institutions for its own political advantage.