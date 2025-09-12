Election Commission not probing into evidence of 'vote theft', says Pilot

Indore, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday reiterated his party's allegation of "vote theft" by the ruling BJP and alleged that the Election Commission of India was not investigating the "evidence" of electoral irregularities it had presented.

Speaking to reporters at the Indore airport, Pilot targeted the BJP-led Central government, alleging that constitutional institutions were being weakened and people's right to vote was being taken away.

"The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, is fighting people's battle against vote theft. We are running a campaign across the country against those (the BJP) who have stolen votes. Evidence has also been presented to the Election Commission in this regard, but no investigation is being conducted," he said.

Pilot had come to Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Congress's 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' in Ujjain on Friday.

Ujjain is the hometown and constituency of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. PTI HWP MAS ARU