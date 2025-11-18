Election Commission official inspects Kolkata building amid plans for relocation of CEO office

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Plans have been set in motion to relocate the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a senior official said on Tuesday.

During his visit to the state, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti inspected the Shipping Corporation of India building on Strand Road here on Tuesday, as part of the plans.

Bharti was accompanied by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and other officials.

"The Election Commission is currently considering the proposal to shift the CEO’s office to the inspected premises," the official told PTI.

The move comes in the view of various issues, including “space constraints, infrastructural deficiencies, and inadequate security’ at the current office in BBD Bag area of the city, he said.

In July, the CEO had written to the state’s chief secretary, proposing the relocation, the poll body official said.

"Several subsequent requests have also been made to the state government. In addition to the Shipping Corporation premises, a few other locations have been suggested as potential alternatives,” he added. PTI SCH RBT