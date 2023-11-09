Election Commission officials review LS poll preparedness in south

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI) Senior officials of the Election Commission of India reviewed the preparedness for the conduct of Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in the southern states and union territories here on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officers besides state police nodal officers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep participated in the regional conference.

An official release here said the event hosted by the CEO of Tamil Nadu, reviewed the important aspects of poll preparedness for the general elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Dharmendra Sharma, senior Deputy Election Commissioner and Director General, IIIDEM, Nitesh Vyas, senior Deputy Election Commissioner, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Election Commissioner, and other officials participated. PTI JSP SS