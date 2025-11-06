Election Commission officials review SIR exercise with 11 TN collectors

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 6 (PTI) Officials from the Election Commission of India reviewed the implementation of the SIR of electoral rolls with the collectors of 11 districts of Tamil Nadu here on Thursday.

Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director Krishna Kumar Tiwari, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, reviewed the work with the collectors, who are the district election officers of Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Pudukkottai.

The work of carrying out Special Intensive Revision was elaborately discussed at the meeting attended by other officials.

The SIR exercise, which commenced on November 4, will continue till December 4.

Every elector in the electoral rolls as on October 27, 2025, will be provided a unique Enumeration Form (EF) which will be partially pre-filled.

The distribution of EFs has already begun with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting the houses and distributing the forms. They will collect the filled EFs.

Apart from BLO, Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Election Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and District Election Officers are involved in this massive exercise.