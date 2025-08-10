Election Commission should clean up 'fraudulent' entries in voter lists: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Aug 10 (PTI) Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday urged the Election Commission to “clean up” alleged fraudulent entries in voter lists.

"If the ECI has access to digital lists, then why doesn't it clean up the list of fraudulent entries by itself? How come there were 1 lac fraudulent entries in one assembly seat? Will the ECI explain?" he said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi claimed that over one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake, duplicate or bulk voter, with invalid addresses and new voters with misuse of Form 6.

The poll panel, meanwhile, has asked Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges.

The Congress has also launched a web page, where people can register to demand accountability from the Election Commission and express support for Gandhi’s demand for digital voter rolls. PTI TR TR RBT