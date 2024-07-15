Election Commission team holds meeting with Haryana officials

Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) A team of the Election Commission of India here on Monday held a meeting with the Haryana poll officials in the wake of the assembly elections due later this year.

The ECI team reviewed the preparations related to the voter lists ahead of the assembly polls, said an official statement.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas and Deputy Election Commissioner Hridesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal and all district election officers regarding the second special summary revision programme of the voter list 2024.

The statement said Vyas emphasised the need to establish polling stations in urban housing societies, skyscrapers, and slum areas as per the guidelines issued by the ECI.

During the meeting, the district election officers were also directed to hold regular meetings with political parties, address their concerns appropriately, and provide them with updated information regularly.

The senior officers from the Election Commission directed state and district teams to monitor the distribution of voter ID cards regularly.

If there are delays in distribution beyond the stipulated time, coordination with the post offices should be ensured to expedite the process. It was also directed to resolve all public grievances related to voter registration or voter ID cards promptly, regardless of the medium through which they were received.

Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said the pending applications related to voter registration will be executed in mission mode and timely publication of error-free and updated voter lists will be ensured.

He said all the district election officers will run special awareness campaigns to get youths, people with disabilities and women registered in the voter list.