Election Commission to announce election dates on Saturday at 3 pm

Shailesh Khanduri
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Rajiv Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the 2024 general elections for the Lok Sabha, along with four state assemblies, on Saturday at 3 pm.

Earlier today, former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu took charge as election commissioners on Friday.

The poll panel is headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Kumar and Sandhu, both 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, belonged to the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively, and are likely to assume office on Friday.

