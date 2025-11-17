Election Commissioner Sandhu underscores need for smooth, transparent elections

Itanagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Election Commissioner S S Sandhu on Monday underscored the need for smooth, inclusive and transparent elections.

Sandhu, accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Sain, Deputy CEO Shania Mize held a comprehensive review of election-related matters with Tawang district officials to assess the ongoing electoral arrangements.

District Election Officer Namgyal Angmo presented an overview of Tawang's unique geographical challenges and the district's continuous preparedness efforts, an official statement said here.

Sain and Mize briefed the Election Commissioner on state-level progress, achievements and initiatives undertaken to strengthen electoral systems and improve voter facilitation.

Election officials from across the border district shared field-level experiences and suggestions aimed at enhancing efficiency and streamlining the election process.

Sandhu appreciated the constructive feedback and reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to robust and accessible election management even in remote terrains.

After the review meeting, Sandhu inspected several polling stations near the district headquarters to assess facilities. He is scheduled to visit remote interior polling stations near the international border on Tuesday. PTI UPL UPL RG