Election Commission's special drive spurs rise in women voter gender ratio in Himachal

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's women voter gender ratio has now increased from 981 to 983, reflecting a remarkable rise in women's political participation across multiple constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta said on Friday.

According to the final publication of Photo Electoral Rolls-2025, the women voter gender ratio was 981 and targeted awareness campaigns were launched in constituencies below the state and district averages which yielded results.

The ratio has now increased to 983, the chief electoral officer said in a statement issued here.

The strength of any republic is reflected in the participation of its women. The Election Commission of India has been consistently working to enhance women's participation in the electoral process, it said.

To assess this, the gender ratio number of women voters per 1,000 male voters is monitored across all assembly constituencies and special strategies are planned wherever the ratio is low, she said.

As a result, 16 Assembly Constituencies recorded significant improvement over the last six months, including Bharmaur from 930 to 948, Indora 939 to 952, Fatehpur 972 to 976, Banjar 967 to 968, Karsog 972 to 977, Seraj 935 to 939, Drang 970 to 972, and Chintpurni 959 to 961.

It also noted that Shri Naina Devi from 962 rose to 966, Nalagarh 956 to 959, Doon 922 to 925, Kasauli 949 to 951, Shillai 820 to 833, Shimla 934 to 936, Rampur 946 to 950 and Rohru 955 to 967.

Gupta also held interactions with women in the panchayats of Balikoti, Bandli and Kando-Bhatnol in Shillai subdivision to spread awareness on voter registration, the statement said.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assisted in on-the-spot enrolment of eligible women. A total of 333 women, including 148 from 14 polling stations of these panchayats and 185 from the remaining 97 polling stations of Shillai constituency, were registered during this drive.

She directed field officials to make dedicated efforts to further improve the gender ratio and instructed all District Election Officers to submit regular progress reports.