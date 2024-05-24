Election expenditure observer inspects CM Sukhu's helicopter

Hamirpur (HP), May 24 (PTI) Election authorities on Friday inspected the helicopter of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

Expenditure Observer Kundan Yadav inspected the helicopter at Dhaliara, which falls under the Dehra assembly segment in Kangra district.

The Dehra assembly seat falls under the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

Yadav said the chief minister's helicopter was checked as part of a routine inspection.

The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the area inspected Sukhu's helicopter in the presence of Yadav at Dhaliara. Dehra's SDM Shilpi Bekta and DSP Anil Kumar were also present during the inspection.

Yadav had been appointed by the Election Commission of India as the expenditure observer for the 17 assembly seats falling in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The elections in 4 Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in six assembly seats are scheduled for June 1. PTI COR BPL RPA