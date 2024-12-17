Election for Maharashtra legislative council chairperson on Dec 19

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council chairperson will be elected on Thursday, deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said.

Gorhe made this announcement in the legislative council on Tuesday the second day of the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

The council chairperson's post has been lying vacant since July 7, 2022, after Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar’s term ended.

Among 78 members in the upper house of the state legislature, the BJP has 19 members, Congress 7, Shiv Sena (UBT) 7, Shiv Sena 6, NCP (SP) and NCP 5 each, and Independent 3.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan, acting on the recommendation of the state cabinet, in October approved the names of seven MLCs out of the 12 vacant posts under the gubernatorial quota. PTI CLS NSK