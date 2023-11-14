Election for Odisha Assembly deputy speaker to be held on Nov 21

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) The election to the post of deputy speaker of Odisha assembly will be held on November 21, the day on which the winter session of the House commences, an official notification said.

The post has been lying vacant after the resignation of Rajani Kant Singh on November 8.

“Speaker has been pleased to fix November 21, 2023 for election of Deputy Speaker. A meeting of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will be held on November 21 at 9:30 am,” the notification said.

After his resignation, Singh, a BJD MLA from Angul, had said he will devote more time to strengthening the party in the district.

The winter session of the assembly will continue till December 30, officials said. PTI AAM RBT