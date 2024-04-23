Election in Tripura West seat held in free, fair manner: EC

Agartala, Apr 23 (PTI) Election to the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was held in a "free and fair" manner on April 19, Returning Officer Vishal Kumar said on Tuesday.

Leader of the opposition Jitendra Chaudhury lodged a complaint alleging a mismatch of polled votes in three booths in Majlishpur, Khayerpur and Mohanpur assembly segments.

"Regarding the complaint received from CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhry on April 22 about the mismatch of polled votes and the newspaper item published in Daily Desher Katha on April 20, an enquiry was done by AROs of the concerned assembly segments. The issue was looked into by the general observer on the day scrutiny in the presence of representatives of political parties," Kumar said.

"It was seen that 68 EDC (election duty certificates) votes were cast at the Birendranagar School polling booth in the Majlishpur assembly segment by personnel engaged in the polling process. The 68 EDC votes were in addition to the 498 normal votes which led to a spike in the total polling percentage," he said.

Kumar also rejected allegations of pressure on the micro observer to submit a "favourable report" on the polling day.

The elections were held in a "free and fair" manner, he added. PTI PS SOM