Election machinery works hard to ensure all eligible voters are included in roll: Puducherry CEO

Puducherry Nov 24 (PTI) Election machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry P Jawahar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that of the total 10.21 lakh electors in the poll bound Union Territory 9,76,747 enumeration forms (EFs) have been distributed and 5,89,075 forms were digitised.

Jawahar said that 962 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 30 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 17 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and two District Election Officers (DEOs) were in the field to ensure successful completion of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in the Union Territory. Recognised political parties have appointed more than 2,300 booth level agents (BLAs) to coordinate with BLOs.

Jawahar said that if a voter does not submit the EFs before December 4 his or her name would not feature in the draft electoral roll. He said that those voters to whom EFs could not be distributed despite three visits by BLOs to households would not also feature in the draft electoral rolls.

However, a voter whose name is not found in the draft rolls can make use of the claims and objections period for inclusion of their names by submitting Form 6 or Form 8 along with declaration form, the CEO said.

Voters can check the status of their EFs submitted by them on https://voters.eci.gov.in using the EPIC number. PTI CORR ADB