Election of UP BJP president likely after announcement of party's state council members

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) The new Uttar Pradesh BJP president is likely to be elected by March end or early April, party leaders said.

While speculation is rife that the election for the post may come by March end, the leaders said it could be pushed to April too, as the state council members are yet to be announced.

In a state deeply influenced by caste dynamics, attention is likely to be on the community the new state unit chief belongs to, many people agreed.

With Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's push for PDA (backward, dalit and minorities), a section of the BJP cadre and political analysts feel that the saffron party may prioritise a leader from the backward communities as its new UP chief.

Political analysts speculate that BJP may consider a prominent caste from the Other Backward Classes for the post.

"There is a strong likelihood that the party may prefer a leader from the Lodh caste," said an old party hand. Veteran BJP leader and its tallest OBC face, late Kalyan Singh, hailed from Lodh community and hence, speculation is rife that the party may look for the next leader from the same OBC sub-caste.

"Two names are prominently doing the rounds. These include UP minister Dharampal Singh and Union Minister of State BL Verma," said a BJP member.

However, party leaders concede that it is hard to pick a name.

"There are some probabilities but no certainties," said a leader, adding, "But what can be safely said is that caste will definitely be a major determinant for the post." The caste angle was all too apparent in the election of 70 district presidents in Uttar Pradesh. Of these, 39 district presidents are from upper castes, including 20 brahmins.

So can the party pick a brahmin for the post? "Can't say, but if a brahmin is picked for the post, then the probability is high that BJP's state general secretary and Legislative Council member Govind Narayan Shukla or former Basti MP Harish Dwivedi would be considered," a BJP leader said.

He said that however, several other brahmin contenders are in the queue as well.

Former MLC Vidyasagar Sonkar, who has held several important posts in the party including that of state general secretary, is a strong claimant if the party leadership settles for a Dalit.

A senior member of the UP BJP unit told PTI that for the election of the state president to begin, the election of district presidents in at least 50 per cent of the organisational districts and the announcement of state council members must be completed.

For the organisational elections of UP BJP, the leadership has appointed the party's former state president and former Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey as the central election officer.

There are 98 organisational districts in the state, out of which Dr Pandey has completed election of presidents in 70 districts. The announcement in 28 districts is pending.

The BJP member said only members of the state council vote to elect the state president. The state council members also perform the functions of proposers and supporters, and hence, their selection is necessary to elect the party president.

The state council members are selected assembly-wise from all the districts. There are 403 assembly constituencies here, and hence selection of 403 members of the state council has to be completed, he said.

When asked, UP BJP's Central Election Officer Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey told PTI that the presidents have been announced in 70 organisational districts, and state councils have also been formed assembly-wise in these districts, the list of which will be released soon. He refused to reveal more.

BJP sources said that the BJP organisation also selects some members of the state council from both the Houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) and the Legislative Assembly (Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly), the process of which is also to be completed.

UP BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava told PTI that the presidents of 70 district units in the state have been announced and the nomination process for the remaining 28 district units has been completed, which will be announced soon by Dr Pandey.

The election of the state president will be done under the supervision of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

When the current UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, an OBC (Jat), was named to the post in August 2022, the decision was interpreted as an initiative to correct the caste equation in western UP.

After Chaudhary became the president, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Jayant Chaudhary, a big Jat leader and grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, became a component of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and won two seats. Jayant Chaudhary is also a minister in the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.