Election over, Bengal govt reshuffles IPS officers

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) Soon after the Lok Sabha election is over, the West Bengal government on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle in its IPS rank including naming Koteswara Rao as the SP of Sunderban Police District, an official said.

Most of these police officers were transferred by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the election.

Among other officers, Saumya Roy was made DC South-West of the Kolkata Police. Roy was the DCP holding charge as Joint CP (I) Special Branch Kolkata Police, the official said referring to an order.

Avijit Banerjee was named the SP of Purulia district while Dhritiman Sarkar made the SP of Paschim Medinipur district, he said, adding that Rahul De would be DC Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police.

Aashish Maurya, who was the SP Purulia, was made the DC West Zone of Asansol-Durgapur Police District while Sonawane Kuldip Suresh was named as the DC (Central) of Barrackpore Police District. Suresh was the SP Paschim Medinipur.

Sandeep Karra, he said, would be the SP of Dakshin Dinajpur while Amit Verma would be the next SP of Purba Medinipur.

Soumyadip Bhattacharya was made the DC Kolkata Armed Force first battalion and Chinmay Mittal would be the DC Traffic Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, the officer said. PTI SCH NN