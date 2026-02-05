'Election rally speech overflowing with abuses': Congress slams PM's address in RS

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha as an "election rally speech" and said his self-obsession and his fixation on "dialogue-baazi and demagoguery" were on full display.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the PM's speech was "overflowing with abuses and assaults, distortions and dramatics, innuendos and insults." "Another election rally speech lasting 97 minutes in the Rajya Sabha today by the Prime Minister. As always, it was overflowing with abuses and assaults, distortions and dramatics, innuendos and insults -- and of course his usual quota of blatant and brazen lies," Ramesh said on X.

"His self-obsession and his fixation on dialogue-baazi and demagoguery was on full display," the Congress leader added.

The prime minister started his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address as opposition parties raised slogans saying the Leader of Opposition should be allowed to speak amid the stand-off in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition staged a walk-out later.

In his speech, Modi said the world is feeling more confident about stability after India's trade deals with the EU and the US.

He also took several jibes at the Congress and the Gandhi family. Modi also said the Congress thinks the prime minister's post only belongs to 'shahi parivar'. PTI ASK ASK AMJ AMJ