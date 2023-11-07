Election related seizure crosses Rs 500 cr in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI): Law enforcement agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 518 crore in poll-bound Telangana as on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A total of over Rs 177 crore in cash, 292 kg gold, 1,168 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 178 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 66 crore, ganja valued at Rs 30.7 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 66 crore were seized, a statement from the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

From October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana assembly elections was announced) till November 7, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 518.9 crore, it said.

The state goes to the polls on November 30. PTI VVK VVK ROH