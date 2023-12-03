Election results show people's faith in PM Modi: BJP Karnataka president

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) With the BJP's overwhelming results in three out of four states assembly polls, the party's Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday that the party will win all the 28 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Addressing reporters, Vijayendra said people have once again expressed their desire to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister of the country through these election results.

"We will win all the 28 seats from Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, said.

People were calling the elections in five states as semi-finals. It is now very clearly visible there is a "BJP Tsunami" in the country, the Shikaripur MLA said.

He was confident that Modi will return to power for the third time at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections, which may take place in April or May.

Taking a swipe at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he said, "The significant part of this election is that people are expecting the safety of the country and not the guarantee of baits to grab power. Congress has also realised this." Vijayendra alleged that the Congress came to power in Karnataka by luring people on the pretext of five guarantees, but now people are repenting.

The BJP was racing towards power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was poised to form a government in neighbouring Telangana where counting of votes is underway today.

The counting of votes for the Mizoram elections will be held on Monday. PTI GMS KH