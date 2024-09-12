Election to MCD standing committee member on Sep 26: Officials

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The election for filling vacancy of MCD's standing committee, highest decision making panel of the national capital's civic body, will be held on September 26, an official notice issues on Thursday said.

The notice, issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said ayor Shelly Oberoi has decided to fill the vacancy in standing committee, through election in general house of the civic body on September 26.

The last date for filing nomination to fill up up the vacancy of the standing committee member, created due to resignation by BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat, will be September 19, MCD officials said.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat resigned after she was elected as Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi on a BJP ticket.

The BJP won posts of seven standing committee members, in the zonal polls of MCD held earlier this month, while the AAP ruling the civic body managed to win five posts of members.

The standing committee has the power to refer back any proposal which, however, can be cleared with a majority in the House. Nevertheless, this tussle will affect the clearing of key MCD proposals and will also cause delay if AAP and BJP members in the standing committee don't come to a consensus.

Proposals involving an expenditure of more than Rs 5 crore is required to pass through the standing committee.

The constitution of the 18 member standing committee has been lying pending for many months. Its members include six directly elected and 12 from zonal committees.

Currently, the BJP has nine members in the standing committee and the AAP has eight.

In the general house meeting of MCD on September 26, election of the vacant post of member of the standing committee, will be a close contest.

The AAP currently holds 134 seats in the MCD House of 250 members. The BJP has 104 seats while the Congress has nine seats. These numbers may change a bit as some AAP councillors have joined the BJP recently.