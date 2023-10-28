‘Election tourism’: Nadda’s jibe at Priyanka Gandhi for envelope remark on PM

Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) In a veiled attack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP national president J P Nadda wondered whether she had gone to any temple with religious belief, instead of embarking on “election tourism”.

Advertisment

The BJP has recently lodged a complaint to the Election Commission accusing her of claiming in a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dropped an envelope of donation containing only Rs 21 to Bhilwara's Devnarayan temple.

Addressing a public rally here, Nadda said, "Have you ever seen that leader (Priyanka Gandhi) going to a temple with complete religious belief or speaking anything to protect any temple?” Religious sentiments of Congress leaders are related to “election tourism", he claimed.

"The atrocities committed on women by the Ashok Gehlot government (in Rajasthan) can never be forgotten. But when the election has come, she is making herself part of the election tourism,” Nadda said.

Advertisment

Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress and the BJP is making efforts to defeat it in the November 25 elections.

“On January 28, the PM had participated in a programme of Bhagwan Devnarayan who was born on lotus. Even the priest said he has no knowledge about money donated by the PM," Nadda said.

The priest of Bhilwara's Devnarayan temple on Friday accused Priyanka Gandhi of concocting a story about an envelope of donation dropped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi containing only Rs 21.

In its submission to the EC, the BJP said Priyanka Gandhi told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She added that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

The EC on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the Congress general secretary over her "envelope" remarks. PTI NAM NN