Elections are contests of ideas, animosity seen in politics now not good for democracy: Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot on Tuesday underlined the need for a strong opposition and healthy dialogue in a democracy, saying that the prevailing politics of confrontation and suppression was not in keeping with democratic values.

Speaking after inaugurating a camp to provide free assistive devices to persons with disabilities in Tonk on the birth anniversary of former Union minister Rajesh Pilot, the Congress leader said elections were meant to be contests of ideas but were increasingly turning into battles marked by hatred.

"People belonging to different ideologies contest elections, but today competition is getting converted into hatred. The animosity and tension we are witnessing in politics is not a good sign. If everyone becomes an enemy in a democracy, how will consensus be built?" he said.

Referring to the continuing deadlock in Parliament, Pilot said criticism, asking questions, setting benchmarks and fixing accountability had traditionally been the role of the Opposition in a democracy.

"A strong Opposition is a very big requirement for a healthy democracy. But the politics of confrontation and suppression that has emerged today is not right," he added.

Praising the work of the Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, which organised the camp, Pilot said that while many people wished to help the poor and the helpless, only a few were able to translate those feelings into action.

The organisation, he said, had played a significant role in empowering persons with disabilities and bringing them into the mainstream.

According to a statement, artificial limbs, wheelchairs and other assistive devices will be distributed free of cost to beneficiaries during the three-day camp.