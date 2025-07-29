Elections for gram panchayats in Andhra on Aug 10, 12

Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has notified elections for MPTC, ZPTC and Gram Panchayats scheduled for August 10 and 12.

APSEC Secratary (full additional charge) GV Sai Prasad issued a notification on Monday for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Gram Panchayats.

"Elections for MPTC, ZPTC and Gram Panchayats are scheduled on August 10 and 12," said Prasad in an official release.

MPTC elections will be held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district), Vidavaluru (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district) and Pulivendula, Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district) for ZPTCs, the release said.

The Gram Panchayat election will be conducted simultaneously in Kondapi (Prakasam district) and Kadiyapulanka ( East Godavari district), said Prasad.

Nominations can be filed from July 30 to August 1. Scrutiny of the nominations will be done on August 2. Appeals against rejections can be filed on August 3 and disposal of appeals by appellate authority by August 4, the secretary said.

He further said that August 5 is the last date to withdraw nominations before 3 pm and final list of contesting candidates will be published after 3 pm on the same day.

Gram Panchayat polling is scheduled on August 10 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Counting of votes starts at 2 pm. Re-poll, if any, will be held on August 12.

MPTC and ZPTC polling will be conducted on August 12 from 7 am to 5 pm.

Counting of votes will begin on August 14 at 8 am. Re-poll, if any, will be held on August 13.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is applicable from July 28, enforced only in notified areas as per election-specific jurisdiction, clarified the State Election Commission. PTI MS STH KH