Elections held in 14 LS segments in Karnataka, voter turnout nearly 64 per cent till 5 pm

Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Voting was held on Friday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies, as the Congress and BJP locked horns again on the electoral battleground in less than a year.

According to poll officials, 63.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

Out of 14 segments that went to polls, the highest turnout of 74.87 per cent was recorded in Mandya, followed by Udupi-Chikmagalur and Hassan at an identical 72.13 per cent, and the least 48.61 per cent in Bangalore Central.

The turnout was 49.37 per cent in Bangalore South, and 50.04 per cent in Bangalore North, amid indications of continued voter apathy in the city.

Bangalore Rural that is witnessing a tough contest between Congress' D K Suresh, MP and brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Dr C N Manjunath, a noted cardiologist and son-in-law of former PM H D Deve Gowda, on a BJP ticket, has recorded 61.78 per cent.

A total of 247 candidates -- 226 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the first phase covering most of the southern and coastal districts, where more than 2.88 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in 30,602 polling stations.

Friday's elections witnessed a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) combine unlike the Assembly elections in May last year which witnessed a triangular contest among the three parties.

In the first phase, the Congress contested in all 14 seats, while BJP fielded nominees in 11 and its alliance partner JD(S), which joined the National Democratic Alliance in (NDA) in September last year, in three -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.

Besides the three, the segments where elections were held on Friday are: Udupi-Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South and Chikkballapur.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the state back then, had secured just one seat each in these 14 segments. The BJP had won in 11 and ensured the victory of a party supported independent candidate in Mandya.

Other than Suresh and Manjunath, the latter's brother-in-law and JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy from Mandya, erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from Mysore, from the BJP, are among the prominent candidates in the fray in the first phase.

Also in the contest are BJP MP Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South against Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy of Congress, and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on BJP ticket from Bangalore North against former Indian Institute of Management Bangalore professor M V Rajeev Gowda of Congress.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there is no "Modi wave" in Karnataka, but there is one in favour of Congress government's guarantee schemes, as he claimed his party will win about 20 out of total 28 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Asked as to how many seats the Congress will win out of 14 seats in the first phase, the chief minister said, "It cannot be said correctly as of now, as it is a secret ballot, but we will win majority seats." Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said he has got reports that the party will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka.

"In the first phase, Congress will win 10 of the 14 seats that went to polls today. This is not astrological predictions; this is based on political acumen and data," he said.

Kumaraswamy said the outcome of the elections will be in favour of the NDA alliance, of which his party JD(S) is a part.

Long queues were seen at polling booths, as people, especially senior citizens and morning walkers came out to vote during the early hours since the voting began at 7 am.

Several prominent personalities like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, his wife and nominated member of Rajya Sabha Sudha Murty, cricketing legends Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Javagal Srinath cast their ballot.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy, and also film personalities like Upendra, Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, also exercised their franchise.

Several new couples cast their votes either before or after their marriage today. Many booths saw centenarians and differently-abled people actively taking part in the democratic process. PTI KSU AMP RS KH